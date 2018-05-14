Presidio (PSDO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSDO. Barclays downgraded shares of Presidio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Presidio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Presidio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Presidio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Presidio opened at $13.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. Presidio has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Presidio by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Presidio by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Presidio by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 534,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

