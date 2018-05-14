PRA Group to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (PRAA)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PRA Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.56 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRAA opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.46. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $40.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 154,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 380.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

