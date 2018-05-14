PRA Group (PRAA) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PRA Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PRA Group opened at $39.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. PRA Group has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $205.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.56 million. research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

