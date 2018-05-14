PQ Group (PQG) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) have been trending very positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PQ Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.53 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0704179284843 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PQ Group opened at $13.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

