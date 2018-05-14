PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PGX) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Aerospace & Defense alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 23rd.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.