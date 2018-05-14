Powell Industries (POWL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $36.16 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 567,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 377,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

