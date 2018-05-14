Portland General Electric (POR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Portland General Electric earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.5451776787493 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NYSE POR opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.20. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $25,010.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $36,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.