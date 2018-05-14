Popular (BPOP) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5559403633949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Popular has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Popular had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $506.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

