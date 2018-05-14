Polaris Infrastructure (PIF) Insider Sells C$28,125.00 in Stock

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) insider Goodwood Inc. sold 1,500 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.75, for a total transaction of C$28,125.00.

Goodwood Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Goodwood Inc. sold 2,900 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.75, for a total transaction of C$54,375.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Goodwood Inc. sold 2,000 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$38,300.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Goodwood Inc. sold 100 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$1,931.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Goodwood Inc. sold 300 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.34, for a total transaction of C$5,802.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Goodwood Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Goodwood Inc. sold 500 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.49, for a total transaction of C$10,245.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Goodwood Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Goodwood Inc. sold 1,000 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.17, for a total transaction of C$19,170.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Goodwood Inc. acquired 500 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Goodwood Inc. sold 1,000 shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure traded down C$0.11, hitting C$18.98, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 14,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,146. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.75.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$18.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.83 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

