PLx Pharma (PLXP) Given News Impact Score of 0.14

Headlines about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.941044083536 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 141.22% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $81.46 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.