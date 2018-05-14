Pluton 1-Day Volume Tops $1,271.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1,271.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $8.58 or 0.00098776 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004255 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00771636 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00058730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00148436 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00090278 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

