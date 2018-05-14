Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 74,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $3,884,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $136,997.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,951 shares of company stock valued at $107,258,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

SCHW stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $59.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

