Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up approximately 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 785,042 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3,046.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 523,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after buying an additional 506,867 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 477.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 420,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 23,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 290,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 opened at $169.46 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $175.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.2766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

