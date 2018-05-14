Piper Jaffray Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Appert now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Dun & Bradstreet opened at $121.20 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $101.17 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $132,621,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,405,000 after purchasing an additional 369,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 282.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 139,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

