Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 74,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $73.37 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Argus lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,461 shares of company stock worth $4,402,681 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.