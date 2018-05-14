Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

PNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Pinnacle Entertainment traded up $0.62, reaching $33.57, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 499,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,962. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

