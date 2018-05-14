PinkCoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,636.00

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, PinkCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $53,636.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PinkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.05012540 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034422 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015682 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012949 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002694 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PinkCoin Profile

PinkCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

