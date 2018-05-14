Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 111,188 Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DXJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DXJ) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond makes up about 6.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Financial Management increased its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 71,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 85.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the first quarter worth about $396,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 5.6% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 165,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $57.71 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

