Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank (DB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) by 2,926.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,255 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,722,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,947,000 after buying an additional 2,650,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $303,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,727,000 after buying an additional 1,548,873 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 129,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The bank reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

