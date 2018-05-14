Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 107,452 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 425.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 502,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF opened at $61.28 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

