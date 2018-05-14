Phoenixcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $533.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $480,126.00 and $533.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.15 or 0.05023220 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.29 or 0.01092430 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072456 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00110158 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064992 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00038975 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 66,319,263 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

