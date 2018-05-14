Phoenix New Media (FENG) Releases Earnings Results

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FENG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 219,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.