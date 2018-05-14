Philip Morris International (PM) Director Sells $8,206,000.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,173,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
