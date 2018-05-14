Philip Morris International (PM) Director Sells $8,206,000.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,173,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after buying an additional 237,310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

