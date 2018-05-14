Pfizer (PFE) Stake Decreased by SSI Investment Management Inc.

SSI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after buying an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after buying an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,189,000 after buying an additional 2,502,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,372,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,407,000 after buying an additional 1,251,550 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,547,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,306,000 after buying an additional 790,097 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.50 on Monday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

