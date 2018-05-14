Pershing Gold (PGLC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.1754960281628 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGLC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of PGLC remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,898. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.86. Pershing Gold has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). research analysts predict that Pershing Gold will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,189 shares of company stock valued at $149,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

