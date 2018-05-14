Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pernix Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4210136875435 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ PTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. 137,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,972. Pernix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45.

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pernix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs. It focuses on underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including neurology and psychiatry, as well as other specialty therapeutic areas.

