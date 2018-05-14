Pentair’s (PNR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. 1,911,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,016. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pentair has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 179,426 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 976,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 327,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.