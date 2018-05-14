PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Vandad Fartaj sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $156,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,883 shares of company stock worth $10,097,217 over the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services traded up $0.20, hitting $20.75, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 350,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

