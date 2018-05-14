Penn Virginia (PVAC) VP Tammy Hinkle Sells 778 Shares

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penn Virginia traded down $1.53, reaching $61.55, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 300,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $949.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.06. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 50.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 257.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

