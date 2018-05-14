Penn National Gaming (PENN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $34.10

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 200681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,117,876.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,161.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

