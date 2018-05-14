Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,099,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,145 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 980,885 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,699,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,150,000 after acquiring an additional 660,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,652,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,151,000 after acquiring an additional 638,453 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis opened at $65.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $555.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.42 million. Prologis had a net margin of 67.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $903,917.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $236,544.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,688.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,116. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

