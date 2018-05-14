Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,893 Shares of Baidu (BIDU)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Shares of BIDU opened at $269.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. Baidu has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

