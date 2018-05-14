Pendal Group Ltd Has $10.49 Million Position in Robert Half International (RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,744 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 68,699 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,837,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 497,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 100,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 12,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $674,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,964 shares of company stock valued at $20,111,621. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $63.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

