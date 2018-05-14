Peerguess 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,871.00 (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Peerguess has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Peerguess has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $56,871.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00771571 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00149263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00091019 BTC.

Peerguess Profile

Peerguess was first traded on December 10th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,818,334 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

