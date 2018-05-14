Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAB. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.49).

MAB opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.68) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.90 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.86).

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

