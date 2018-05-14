Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 86,806 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $60.21 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $65.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

