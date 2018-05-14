Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,147 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF opened at $23.22 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

