PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Johnson Rice

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

PDC Energy traded up $0.42, hitting $60.02, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 26,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,937. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $1,747,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $107,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $192,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

