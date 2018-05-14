PC-Tel (PCTI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PC-Tel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.3408721101916 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PC-Tel traded down $0.04, hitting $6.99, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.58. PC-Tel has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. PC-Tel had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that PC-Tel will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. PC-Tel’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

PCTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PC-Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC-Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PC-Tel in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

