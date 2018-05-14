Payment Data Systems (PYDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

PYDS opened at $1.71 on Monday. Payment Data Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYDS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Payment Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

