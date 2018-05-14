Patrick G. Lepore Purchases 25,000 Shares of Lannett Co Inc (LCI) Stock

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,666. Lannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $594.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $174.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lannett Co Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 23.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

