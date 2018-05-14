ParkByte (PKB) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $186,538.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040543 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.01105190 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016330 BTC.

PX (PX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.