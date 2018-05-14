Paramount Resources (POU) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POU. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.98.

Shares of Paramount Resources opened at C$14.48 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.57.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.66) by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 206.65% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of C$258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

In other news, insider Joerg Wittenberg sold 14,700 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$250,929.00. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,756,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,200 shares of company stock worth $2,067,409.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

