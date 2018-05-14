Paragon (PRG) Market Cap Reaches $12.35 Million

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. Paragon has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $64,996.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paragon has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004275 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00774641 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00149071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00090788 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,605 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.