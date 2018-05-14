Pandora Media (P) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Cascend Securities

Research analysts at Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the Internet radio service’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pandora Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Pandora Media opened at $7.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.59. Pandora Media has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.43 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 198.06% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. equities analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,580 shares of company stock worth $392,317 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,700 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pandora Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,008 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

