Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Receives $185.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.02, for a total value of $5,760,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,091,349. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 198,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 897,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,755. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $199.18 and a 12 month high of $206.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

