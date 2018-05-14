Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 49.4023426139092 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of Pain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.11. 59,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,099. Pain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.33. analysts forecast that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

