PacWest Banc (PACW) Position Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Banc were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PacWest Banc by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,839,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PacWest Banc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,815,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,679,000 after purchasing an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PacWest Banc by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,747,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PacWest Banc by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Banc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,678,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub raised PacWest Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PacWest Banc to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Banc in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Banc from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

PacWest Banc opened at $53.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. PacWest Banc has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. PacWest Banc had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $295.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that PacWest Banc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from PacWest Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. PacWest Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

PacWest Banc declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stanley R. Ivie sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $202,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,119.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

