Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals opened at $34.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,820,000 after purchasing an additional 221,960 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,602,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,147,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

