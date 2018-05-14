Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Analysts expect Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $77.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.31 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $316.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.22 million to $329.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $412.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.